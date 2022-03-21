I gave false testimony in Ruto, Sang case so as to go abroad, 7th ICC witness says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21- The 7th witness in the trial case against lawyer Paul Gicheru who is facing witness tampering charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague on Monday revealed that he gave false testimony in the case against Deputy President William Ruto and Joshua Arap Sang so as to travel abroad.

The witness identified as P0516 told the court that he told the lies in his 2012 testimony, so that he and his family could have a good life abroad.

According to the witness, they would customize information from the media to fit imagined scenarios.

The witness however said that after reaching location (6), his friends started being eliminated.” and we (the witnesses) didn’t know who was pursuing us” the witness said.

He explained that it was then when he decided to withdraw his testimony due to the unkept promises including financial support and more so security.

In June 2015, the witness approached investigating officers from the office of the prosecutor, with witness interference claims.

“I was scared for my life and that of my family and I could not protect myself and that’s why I reached out,” the witness said during cross-examination with defense lawyer Michael Karnavas.

The defense accused the witness of lying to the prosecutors for a second time, when he alleged that lawyer Gicheru approached him, and also asked to locate a certain witness.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Karnavas argued that the witness was making up stories by using the same mechanics he used in 2012, by telling the prosecution ‘what they wanted to hear’ in order to achieve a particular objective.

According to Karnavas, the witness lied in order to secure the protection he was seeking, by giving them the impression that his security situation was serious.

“I lied because I was really confused, and I was desperate and I didn’t know if they would give me protection,” the witness responded.

He also admitted to having lied about receiving sh 50,000 as a bribe meant for locating the witness.

Another lie revealed by the defense was when the witness said he was promised a further sh 300,000 but never saw the person again.

Several witnesses who have testified in the Gicheru witness tampering charges claimed they were bribed as well intimidated so as to withdraw their coopearation from the court.

Gicheru denied all the charges.