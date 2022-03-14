I don’t know what we signed at KICC, Kalonzo says of Azimio-OKA agreement

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says the signing of an agreement between the more than 20 parties that joined the Azimio la Umoja movement was rushed to the extent that legal issues were bypassed at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Musyoka stated the coronation of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga as Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate was in fault as the coalition party has shifted to Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

“There was nothing there, even you will agree with me what people signed at KICC, if I ask all those Secretary generals what they fixed their signatures to, probably nobody knows,” said Musyoka.

He insisted that the coronation of Odinga to be the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate was not correct as the coalition party had now mutated to Azimio-One Kenya Alliance.

Musyoka stated that so hurriedly was the inking of the grand deal that it was confusing as a lot of legal technicalities were by passed.

“This thing has shifted, it is no longer Azimio la Umoja Movement but Azimio-OKA. Our lawyers led by me will have to reflect on the legal technicalities. What I am sure of is that in the next few days, we will register Azimio-OKA,” he said.

The Wiper Leader said his Secretary General never signed the second document of agreement as the contractual pact was between parties in Azimio la Umoja Movement, which his party is not part of.

“We were not Azimio so what was passed there was Raila Odinga was given the mandate to be Azimio presidential candidate but when we went to Jacaranda, I clarified that now on behalf of OKA we will support Odinga and I hope my friends in OKA will agree with me,”Musyoka noted.

The question on whether all parties in One Kenya Alliance to join Azimio la Umoja Movement is now hanging in the balance as it remains unclear whether the affiliate parties like Narc Kenya led by Martha Karua will join the larger Azimio-OKA coalition party.

“We agreed the new coalition party is Azimio-OKA,if that had happened, even this thing had not been rushed as it was, we would all have come as One Kenya Alliance to sign,”said Musyoka.

“I spoke to Martha Karua today, she is a bit uncomfortable. She is a senior counsel and that’s why we need as OKA to sit and look at the practicality and look at the actual situation. If the new configuration works to her disadvantage, she will be at liberty to say my friends I don’t think I want to sign into Azimio-OKA coalition party,” he added.

The details of the agreement in Azimio One Kenya Alliance still remains scanty as it said to be a three legged stool agreement between Wiper, Jubilee and ODM.

“I don’t think at this stage am at liberty to disclose the details of that coalition legal agreement.The difference here it will be registered as coalition political party that will be registered by the registrar of political parties,then Kenyans will know the details,”Musyoka noted.

This is even as he said Musyoka revealed that he would support Odinga for 20 times, if that is what it would mean to maintain the fabric of unity in the country.

Musyoka stated that his move to support Odinga for the third time was a selfless move and not one to bargain for himself as perceived by many.

“I said for the third time, now if people asked me if I would support Raila Odinga 20 times I would I will. If that’s what it would mean to keep this nation together,”said Musyoka.

He further defended his move to support Odinga for presidency for the third time despite vehemently denying previously saying he would be a stupid man to make such a move.

“The reason I kept saying I would be a big full, its because I knew the content because the document said whether he won or lost in 2017, in 2022 Raila Odinga was going to support our candidature but now that is water under the bridge,” Musyoka stated.

I can sleep soundly because I have let Kenyans know why I was saying I will be a being fool because I had this document in my possession and everybody had it.But I have said with a clean heart let it off my chest because am a born again believer,”he added.

Musyoka had tabled a 2017 agreement with Odinga as the reference document for coalition talks with the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

The 2017 accord provided that Odinga will stand down for Wiper leader in 2022 whether or not he won the election.

“My brother has the option of abiding by the terms of this live binding, legal agreement and thereby emerging as a true, national, regional and indeed continental democratic hero,” said Musyoka.