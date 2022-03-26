I am in Kenya Kwanza to stay, Wetangula tells detractors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula has told of those he says those who he says are peddling lies that he is set to ditch Kenya Kwanza and join the Azimio camp.

Through his twitter handle, the Bungoma Senator said that the same people who claimed that him joining Kenya Kwanza is of no impact, are the ones peddling the lies.

“The desperados who are asking Weta to join them are the same ones who were shouting themselves hoarse that I was of no consequence. They will feel the consequence. The awamu ya tano government of Kenya kwanza is unstoppable,” he stated.

Wetangula has in the past days trended online, with some claiming that he was heading to Azimio.

Others claimed that Wetangula was making calls to the Azimio team, with an aim of joining them.

On Friday a photo of Wetangula and Odinga surfaced on social media, after a purported meeting between the two took place.

Wetangula however dismissed it as fake news, saying the photo was taken in 2018.

“This is a January 2018 photograph,” he said.