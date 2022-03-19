Connect with us

DP William Ruto campaigns in Dundori, Githioro Constituency on March 19, 2022. /DPPS.

‘Huyo Kitendawili nitamuzamisha asubuhi,’ Ruto says

NAKURU, Kenya Mar 19 – Deputy President William Ruto has sustained an onslaught against the Azimio La Umoja presidential flag bearer leader Raila Odinga, saying he will defeat him.

Speaking during a campaign stop in Dundori, Nakuru county, Ruto who was addressing his supporters in Kiswahili, told Odinga to prepare to board a wheelbarrow to his rural home in Bondo in August 9 polls since he is poised for a humiliating defeat.

“Huyo Mzee ile kazi imebaki ni tumuweke kwa wheelbarrow, tumsukume mpaka Bondo, aende akapumuzike. Na munajue rafiki yangu Rais, nimemwambia awachane tu na mimi, aniwachie huyu Kitendawili nitamuzamisha asubuhi,” he told a roadside rally.

(The only task that is left is to put that ‘old man’ in a wheelbarrow and push him all the way to Bondo so that he can go and retire peacefully. As you know I have told my friend (the President) to allow me to take on Raila. I guarantee you that I will give him a resounding defeat early on election day).

Even though several candidates have expressed interest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term in office ends in August, Ruto considers Odinga his main competitor.

Odinga enjoys the support of more than 30 political parties put together under the Azimio La Umoja movement, whose patron is the president himself in what complicates Ruto’s campaigns with opinion divided on who will actually win the election on August 9.

“I will defeat him in the morning even of they have all ganged up against me,” Ruto said recently.

Ruto further labeled Raila as a non-performer saying he never delivered to Kenyans when he was given an opportunity to serve at higher office.

The UDA Presidential aspirant further told Odinga to come out of the shadows of President Uhuru Kenyatta and face him without help from the head of state.

Speaking during the second day of Kenya Kwanza tour, the Deputy President said the former Prime Minister has been giving the impression that the President is part of the August 9 contest.

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi on his part exuded confidence that their Kenya Kwanza Alliance will revive the dwindling economy if it receives the mandate from Kenyans to form the next government.

