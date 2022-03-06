How Tuskys’ Stephen Mukuha shaped Kenya’s retail industry

One of the leading lights and individual trailblazers for the Kenyan formal retail trade sector passed on precisely a week ago.

Last Sunday, Mr Stephen Mukuha passed on at the age of 64 leaving behind a rich legacy as the father of formal retail trade. He was the first indigenous Kenyan to run a supermarket and watch the enterprise blossom to a 60+ branch business; with operations in Kenya and Uganda.

From a humble and equally modest academic background, Mr Mukuha’s retail career started in the 80s as a shop hand assisting his late father, Mzee Joram Kamau Kago, at the then Gitwe General Stores Nakuru town. In 1983, Mzee Joram Kamau Kago had decided to venture into business after selling his prized bull to raise the startup capital for the medium-sized retail store.

Armed with a rare entrepreneurial grit Mr Mukuha was on many fronts, a man endowed with the skills and passion for transforming formal retail trade. He admired the retail touch and prowess exhibited by his Asian and European friends, who were already well-established retail leading lights in Nakuru and beyond. As a wise young man, he yearned to revolutionalise retail trade and could barely wait to see his dream to set up a supermarket come to life.

As Gitwe General Stores thrived in the tiny hamlet town of Rongai, Nakuru County, the Kago family saw the need to expand their operations to Nakuru town. Alongside Mzee Kago, the siblings contributed to the gradual yet steady growth of the store in the early 90s, which also saw them establish Jolly Grocers and their first supermarket (Magic Superstores) in Nakuru town.

By 1998, Mr Mukuha, who was restlessly pursuing growth, felt he had outgrown Nakuru town and moved to establish the first Magic Superstores supermarket branch in downtown Nairobi. As was his tradition, Mr Mukuha had a knack for business, and everything he touched seemed to thrive as the Nairobi store kept expanding by space and branch footprint.

In 2003, the family merged their businesses to form Tusker Mattresses, which was later rebranded as Tuskys Supermarkets. At the helm of Tuskys, Mr Mukuha revolutionalised supermarket business practice and steadily expanded his formats from the traditional supermarket to the contemporary hyper store formats.

Thanks to his innovative and go-getter nature, Mr Mukuha led his dedicated team and supportive family members on a journey that saw Tuskys pioneer the introduction of several homegrown concepts. Tuskys was the first retail chain in Kenya to introduce the in-store sale of fresh foods, including milk dispensers, butcheries, bakeries and local food delis in their branches.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

From its humble beginnings to chequered history, Mr Mukuha and the Kago family built the Tuskys business to a respected organisation that, at the height of its success, employed more than 6000 employees with a complement of more than 800 direct suppliers.

Mr Mukuha’s legacy as Shopkeeper Number One; lives on. Many acknowledge that when the history of Kenya’s retail sector is finally written, he will enjoy pride of place as the true doyen of the Kenyan retail trade scene. He had his ups and downs and a few chapters will be dedicated to him and undoubtedly feature the wider Kago family’s role in the East Africa retail development scene.

Rest well, Mr Mukuha.