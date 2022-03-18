Connect with us

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has dismissed concerns over press freedom after a local reporter was attacked for her questions about mainland medics working in the city

World

Hong Kong leader defends health workers drafted in from China

Published

Hong Kong , Mar 18 – Hong Kong’s leader on Friday warned against making “divisive comments” about health workers sent by China to help contain Covid, as tensions over their deployment complicate efforts to control a spiralling outbreak.

The finance hub on Friday passed one million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with nearly 5,500 deaths recorded in a population of 7.4 million –- one of the highest death rates in the developed world.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and her administration have been widely criticised over the city’s lack of preparedness for the Omicron-fuelled wave, which has left hospitals and morgues overwhelmed.

China this week sent about 400 healthcare workers to bolster the ranks of Hong Kong’s anti-pandemic staff, a move made possible after waiving licensing requirements for non-local doctors.

But Hong Kong media have questioned how Chinese medics could be held accountable in the event of medical mishaps or patient complaints — a line of questioning that drew ire from pro-Beijing groups this week.

Lam on Friday said the Chinese medics were working in tough conditions in Hong Kong in a closed-loop bubble at makeshift hospitals far from their families.

“Why do we want to make all this fuss and make divisive comments?” she said at a press conference.

“You can ask questions to understand more about their deployment, their contributions and maybe their feelings in time to come, but don’t make it into another political issue,” she added.

Now TV, a Hong Kong news channel, on Thursday apologised after one of its reporters asked the government how complaints against Chinese medics would be handled.

The channel had come under intense criticism from a pro-Beijing think tank, which called for the reporter to be fired and accused her of “hate speech” that breached the city’s sweeping national security law.

The law was imposed in 2020 after massive and at times violent democracy protests by Beijing to criminalise dissent, and nearly 170 people — including journalists — have since been ensnared by it.

Lam denied that the criticism of the Now TV reporter was a sign of waning press freedom.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association said it was worrying the journalist had been attacked for doing her job and her employer’s apology would “undoubtedly worsen the self-censorship of its editorial staff”.

– Tensions –

The row reflects long-lingering tensions between Hong Kong and mainland China that have been fuelled this week by anger over the city’s approach to its Covid outbreak.

Omicron has also flared up in the neighbouring Chinese city of Shenzhen, sparking anger among locals who blame Hong Kong for the spread.

Across the country China reported more than 4,300 new infections Friday.

Beijing has imposed a zero-Covid strategy since the pandemic began and on Thursday President Xi Jinping vowed to “stick to” it, saying “persistence is victory”.

China has been quick to lock down multiple cities and tens of millions of people at the first sign of the virus, but Hong Kong has taken a less immediate approach, opting for social distancing measures instead of a citywide lockdown.

Earlier this week, some Chinese social media users expressed anger at Hong Kong’s pandemic response, pointing to photos of “selfish” Hong Kongers sunning themselves at beaches.

Days after the uproar, Lam announced that government-managed beaches would be closed.

