He’ll continue to give tirelessly to the church: Rachel Ruto defends the DP’s fundraising activities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 — Deputy President William Ruto’s spouse Rachel Ruto has launched an aggressive defense of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Leader dismissing critics who accuse him of dishing “dirty money” to churches and special interest groups.

Rachel, a fierce mobilizer of her husband’s campaigns through her nationwide women group networks, said nothing will stope Ruto from giving generously to those who need support.

“Please don’t bother yourself because my husband is giving donations. He will give, give, give, give and give until the day he runs out of money,” she told a meeting attended by women groups.

“The Bible teaches that it is the hand that gives that receives. I know the DP, he has the interests of Kenyans at heart. I know when God accedes to the desire of his heart he will do more for Kenyans,” she said.

Rachel has been described as a pillar of strength for the DP with Ruto crediting her for the successful launch of his political career in 1997 when he was elected Member of Parliament for Eldoret North.

Second Lady Rachel Ruto with Makueni Deputy Governor Adelina Mwau/DPPS

He served as a lawmaker until 2013 when he dropped his parliamentary seat to run as Deputy President in a joint ticket with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In 2007, Ruto was among regional leaders who mounted a campaign for ODM presidential candidate Raila Odinga who contested the outcome of the election amid rigging claims against President Mwai Kibaki’s Party of National Unity (PNU).

He was among ODM luminaries who negotiated for a grand coalition between ODM and PNU that saw Odinga named Prime Minister.

Ruto who is seeking to become Kenya’s fifth president in the August 9 presidential election has been a target of criticism from President Kenyatta who has since thrown his weight behind Odinga.

President Kenyatta has also been critical of church leaders associated with Ruto saying they “will go to hell”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Some of church leaders have been compromised by huge donations donated by corrupt leaders, I want to say that you should know that it is wrong to lie through the bible and you are heading to Jahannam,” President Kenyatta told a gathering at the Sagana State Lodge on February 23.