A family struggles to get out of their flooded houses in Nyando, Nyanza region in Kenya in December 13, 2018. Photo/OJWANG JOE.

County News

Heavy rains expected in Rift Valley, Nyanza and Western

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 22-The Kenya Meteorological department has issued an alert over expected rainfall in various parts of the country for the next 7 days.

Heavy rainfall is projected over the Highlands West of the Rift Valley as well as over a few areas in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands, North-western and North-eastern Kenya.

“The rest of the country is likely to be mainly sunny and dry,” stated Stella Aura, Director, Kenya Metrological Department.

In the seven-day weather forecast, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin and the Central and South Rift Valley are expected to observe morning and afternoon rains  as well as night showers.

This will include Kisii, Nyamira, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin-Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet,Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, West-Pokot, Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Busia, Migori, Baringo,Nakuru, Narok and Laikipia Counties.

“Maximum (day-time) temperatures are likely to range from 22oC to 34 oC while minimum.

(night-time) temperatures are expected to be between 09oC and 21oC,”Aura noted.

In Turkana and Samburu Counties,occasional morning rains as well as afternoon or evening showers are likely to occur over few places during the second half of the forecast period.

Highlands East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi County, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi and Nairobi Counties are projected to have afternoon and evening showers are likely to during the second half of the forecast period.

No rainfall is expected in Mombasa, Tana-River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale Counties as they are likely to be generally sunny and nights partly cloudy.

“Daytime (maximum) temperatures are likely to be generally high. Night time (minimum)temperatures are likely to be low over high-altitude areas,”noted Aura.

