Health Ministry says close to 840,000 AstraZeneca doses are expired

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – The Ministry of Health says close to 840,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine doses have expired and cannot be used.
Speaking during a press conference, Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi stated that following this, the serum will have to be disposed of.
She indicated that Nakuru leads with 35,000 unutilized vaccine doses followed by Busia which has nt used 27,980 doses.
She at the same time called on Kenyans not yet vaccinated to make good use of available vaccines to protect themselves from COVID-19
