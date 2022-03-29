Have a handshake with DP Ruto, Waiguru urges President Kenyatta

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Mar 29 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to have a handshake with his deputy William Ruto and stop supporting Raila Odinga for Presidency.

Waiguru said he is likely to facing a humiliating defeat in the August polls should he continue supporting Odinga.

She said President Kenyatta should abandon his “Raila project” and allow a free and fair contest between Ruto and Odinga.

The governor claimed that the Head of State has been misguided that Mt Kenya region is supporting his political choice by some government operatives.

Speaking in Kariti ward in Ndia where she distributed dairy production equipment to farmers, Waiguru also asked Interior Principal secretary Karanja Kibicho to stop threatening her with arrests and asked to him to explain what he means when he goes saying that “Waiguru will not be on the ballot.”

The governor also dismissed claims that Ruto had planned to oust President Uhuru, saying that instead it was Raila who had attempted to take over power by swearing himself in.

She reiterated that Mt. Kenya will not be moved to support Raila through the lies being peddled about Ruto wanting to oust the president.

At the same time, Waiguru asked gubernatorial contestant and the incumbent Women Representative Wangui Ngirici to stop hiding under the cover of independent candidature while she is getting funding from Azimio and using Raila’s helicopters to campaign.