Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Wamalwa said the handshake made it possible to realize most of the Big Four agenda in the country. /FILE

Kenya

Handshake was an enabler of the Big 4 agenda, Wamalwa tells Ruto

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 9 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has told off Deputy president William Ruto over his claims that the handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party leader has curtailed development.

Wamalwa said Wednesday that the handshake made it possible to realize most of the Big Four agenda in the country.

This remark comes in the wake of continued onslaught on the March 9, 2018, handshake deal by DP Ruto who has claimed the move sabotaged the Jubilee Party agenda for the country.

“I want to tell Kenyans, as a minister who has served in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government in his two terms…nothing is further from the truth than what William Ruto has said in the UK and the US. The handshake did not curtail the realization of the big Four agenda,’’ he said.

The Defence CS stated that before the handshake deal, it was difficult for cabinet ministers to access some parts of the country while conducting their duties due to political tensions that was being witnessed in the country at the time.

“After March 9, 2018, we were able to tour different parts of the country as Cabinet ministers to conduct our duties in all the 47 counties and we were able to serve this nation,” he added.

He pointed out that DP Ruto might not be aware of the achievements of the President Kenyatta’s cabinet in the country because he was concentrating on 2022 vote hunting.

Wamalwa further claimed that they had achieved more during the second term of President Kenyatta’s reign as compared to the first term which he attributed to the handshake.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There has never been a more united cabinet and a more effective cabinet than the current
cabinet we are serving,” Wamalwa added.

He added that Ruto abdicated his duties and deserted President Kenyatta calling on him to
resign from his position.

He urged DP Ruto to desist from undermining the same government which he said is he is part
of.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto commits to accept poll results, seeks assurance on peaceful transfer of power

DP William Ruto sought a commitment on the peaceful transfer of the power in August 2022.

2 days ago

Kenya

Raila had settled for a retirement package during handshake talks, DP Ruto claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – Deputy President William Ruto now says Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga had settled for a retirement package...

3 days ago

Kenya

DP Ruto arrives in London as he starts UK Tour

LONDON, UK, Mar 6 – Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday arrived in London for a tour of the United Kingdom. While in the...

3 days ago

Kenya

DP Ruto concludes US tour, heads to London

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Deputy President William Ruto has completed his leg of the tour in United States of America and is now...

3 days ago

Kenya

Ruto asks President Kenyatta to be less aggressive towards him

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to be ‘less aggressive’ with him even as they continue...

4 days ago

Kenya

Ruto says handshake strained friendship with President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Deputy President William Ruto has yet again pointed fingers at the handshake as the catalyst that led to a...

4 days ago

Top stories

DP Ruto’s Promise to Kenyans living in the Diaspora

MARYLAND, USA, Mar 5 – Deputy President William Ruto has promised Kenyans living in the Diaspora that if elected, his government will put in...

4 days ago

Kenya

Ruto in Washington at start of ten-day US, UK tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Deputy President William Ruto is in Washington where he is expected to hold a series of meetings and also...

February 28, 2022