Handshake was an enabler of the Big 4 agenda, Wamalwa tells Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 9 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has told off Deputy president William Ruto over his claims that the handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party leader has curtailed development.

Wamalwa said Wednesday that the handshake made it possible to realize most of the Big Four agenda in the country.

This remark comes in the wake of continued onslaught on the March 9, 2018, handshake deal by DP Ruto who has claimed the move sabotaged the Jubilee Party agenda for the country.

“I want to tell Kenyans, as a minister who has served in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government in his two terms…nothing is further from the truth than what William Ruto has said in the UK and the US. The handshake did not curtail the realization of the big Four agenda,’’ he said.

The Defence CS stated that before the handshake deal, it was difficult for cabinet ministers to access some parts of the country while conducting their duties due to political tensions that was being witnessed in the country at the time.

“After March 9, 2018, we were able to tour different parts of the country as Cabinet ministers to conduct our duties in all the 47 counties and we were able to serve this nation,” he added.

He pointed out that DP Ruto might not be aware of the achievements of the President Kenyatta’s cabinet in the country because he was concentrating on 2022 vote hunting.

Wamalwa further claimed that they had achieved more during the second term of President Kenyatta’s reign as compared to the first term which he attributed to the handshake.

“There has never been a more united cabinet and a more effective cabinet than the current

cabinet we are serving,” Wamalwa added.

He added that Ruto abdicated his duties and deserted President Kenyatta calling on him to

resign from his position.

He urged DP Ruto to desist from undermining the same government which he said is he is part

of.