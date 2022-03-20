Connect with us

Green Congress Party backs Raila’s presidential bid under Azimio la Umoja

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 20 – The Green Congress of Kenya party, which is associated with former Rangwe MP, Martin Ogindo is the latest party to join Raila Odinga’s presidential bid under Azimio La Umoja Coalition.

The National Governing Council of the party which prides itself as Kenya’s only political party founded on the ideology of ecological sustenance said it endorsed Odinga because he has a better plan for the country’s ailing economy.

“Indeed, we are convinced that the stewardship of the deepening of the gains in implementing our new progressive Constitution as a country must safely be in the hands of the person who has demonstrated the greatest passion and commitment to its promulgation and implementation, Raila Amollo Odinga,” said the GCK co-party leader.

Ogindo noted that ‘the stakes are high for this nation but also lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for going out of his way to spearhead efforts to ensure inclusion in representation, equity and national cohesion is achieved, even as the country heads to the General Election in August.

“His handshake with the Right Hon. Prime Minister was an epochal gesture that has united us as a nation and given this country the right political environment to build on a more genuine peace that we direly need for the Economic Liberation of this country,” he stated

The party says it will field candidates for all the other positions across the country.

“We aim at significant representation in the various seats available under the constitution,” added Ogindo.

During the NGC, the party filled various positions in its leadership, with Martin Ogindo and Scola Chelangat as co-Party Leaders and Hillary Alila as the Chairman. 
Thomas Mariwa (Vice-Chairman), Betty Milgo (Secretary for Persons with Disabilities), Salome Gikonyo (Treasurer) and Charles Omanga (Secretary for Legal Affairs).
The party also appointed a three-member National Elections Board to be chaired by Christopher Migunde. Charity Makena (secretary) and Joseph Akiri are the other members, while Raphael Agong will chair the Internal Disputes Resolution Committee.

