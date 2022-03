NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says the government has waived licence fees for all Boda Boda riders.

Speaking during a forum with riders at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Wednesday, the CS stated that genuine operators will have to be registered afresh.

He pointed out that the exercise will be conducted by the National Transport and Safety Authority following which they will be issued with Smart Cards.

More to Follow …..