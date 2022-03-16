Govt says all scrap metal dealers to seek fresh licenses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – The government has announced that all scrap metal dealers will have to seek fresh licensing, as part of measures aimed at curbing runaway vandalism associated with the sector.

The fresh licensing directive is among new regulations that have been proposed to control the sector, before the lifting of a ban on the trade of scrap metal ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta on January 20, 2022.

Interior Cabinet Minister Fred Matiangi who chaired a meeting attended by the dealers and regulatory agencies on Wednesday said the ban will only be lifted if the new regulations are adhered to.

“We are going to allow the sector to continue operating in an unlicensed manner and no amount of pressure will make us abandon the resolve. We are not building infrastructure for scrap metal vandals,” stated Matiangi.

The Interior CS warned that going forward, vandals will be treated as economic saboteurs and will be charged under the counter-terrorism laws.

He further said that a multi-agency unit had been set up to protect power lines and other critical installations.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina revealed that over 3,900 scrap metal dealers are operating illegally.

“Only 20 scrap metal dealers are officially licensed in the country while 91 others have their applications pending,” she said.

Energy PS Gordon Kihalangwa who was also present at the meeting reported that on average, 10-15 transformers were being vandalized every week.

In the proposed regulations, licensed dealers, millers and smelters will be charged sh 250,000 annual fees while the amount for agents and jua kali collectors will be sh 150,00 and sh 50,000 respectively.

Dealers will also be expected to display the name and license number of their businesses outside their facilities, as well as keep receipts detailing the nature of scrap metal, its source, previous use and registration details.

In the regulations, transporters of scrap metals will be required to carry a copy of their license and obtain a letter authorizing the vehicle to carry the load that must declare details of source and destination.