Govt distributes 200 tons of relief food in Meru

MERU, Kenya, Mar 8 — The National government has released at least 200tons of relief food that is expected to be distributed to seven hunger-stricken sub-counties in Meru.

Seven lorries that were carrying the consignment were flagged off on Monday by Imenti North Deputy County Commissioner Obel Ojwang on behalf of the County Commissioner Fred Ndunga.

Addressing the media during the exercise, Mr. Ojwang said that President Uhuru Kenyatta was aware that there was a shortage of rains in Meru County in the previous season hence his consideration to send relief food to the seven out of the total eleven sub-counties in the County.

“The seven sub-counties include Buuri East and West, Tigania East and West, Igembe Central, North, and South,” said Ojwang.

The food that will be distributed to the deserving families through the help of ward administrators and Assistant chiefs included rice (1, 400 bags), beans (2, 400 bags), and corn beef (70 cartons).

Ojwang said the distribution of the food would take place immediately to ensure those in need got it in time to ensure no life was lost as a result of hunger.

“We thank the president for this gesture and we want to assure him that this food will get to the target group in time,” said Ojwang.

Meru County Chief of staff Mr Jotham Kirimi who represented Governor Kiraitu Murungi noted that the President’s move was welcome considering that in the past, the county had been left out of such programmes with a perception that it was a county of plenty.

“Through the intervention of Governor Kiraitu Murungi, the national government has released food for the seven sub-counties and we don’t take this for granted,” said Kirimi.

He said the county government was however working hard to ensure the residents were not reliant on relief food through various agricultural interventions some of which were already being implemented.

“We are working hard to empower our people and make the county food-sufficient,” said Kirimi.