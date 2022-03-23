Govt announces dusk to dawn curfew in parts of Garissa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – The government has declared a dusk to dawn curfew in parts of Garissa County due to increased criminal attacks fueled by land conflicts.

In a statement, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says that the attacks have resulted in loss of life and destruction of property.

He further stated that the situation has also created tension within the affected areas.

“Additional security agencies have been mobilized and deployed to the area. Twenty three suspects are currently in police custody over the incidences and will be processed upon the completion of investigations,” Matiangi stated.