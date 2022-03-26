Connect with us

The two governors first held a meeting with Ruto at his Karen office before their defection was formally announced. /FILE

Kenya

Governors Wambora, Lenolkulal ditch Azimio La Umoja, join UDA

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar  26 –  Embu Governor Martin Wambora and his Samburu counterpart Moses Lenolkulal have ditched the Azimio La Umoja movement to join the Deputy President William Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The two governors first held a meeting with Ruto at his Karen office before their defection was formally announced.

Ruto said they held talks which touched on various issues. “Held consultations with Embu Governor Martin Wambora, who is also the chairman Council of Governors and Samburu’s Moses Lenolkulal. More to follow.”

UDA Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi also indicated that the two had joined DP’s camp.

“Two Governors – Embu and Samburu –  have DUMPED Azimio today and joined #Hustlernation saying Kenya Kwanza,” Itumbi stated.

