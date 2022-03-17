Governor Kananu directs release of motorbikes impounded by City Hall

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17- Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu on Thursday directed that all impounded motorcycles by City Hall and associated with petty offenses be released.

Kananu issued the directive after holding a consultative meeting with boda boda riders aimed at streamlining the sector.

“I have issued an executive order to the city inspectorate to immediately release motorcycles whose owners are petty offenders who have legit papers for operating,” stated Kananu.

She asked the riders to register in saccos which is in line with a similar directive issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, so as to bring order and sanity in the city.

She said the County will also partner with bodaboda riders in issuing of biometric plates.

Kananu’s directive comes a day after Deputy President William Ruto asked bodaboda riders to go pick up their impounded motorcycles from police stations, claiming that the crackdown was illegal.

Thousands of motorbikes were impounded across the country following a nationwide crackdown directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, with most of those impounding being in Nairobi.