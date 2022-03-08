Give learners on holiday a break, PS Jwan urges parents

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Mar 8 — As the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education enters day two, parents and teachers have been told to allow learners to spend their holiday without subjecting them to unnecessary tuitions during this 7 weeks’ holiday.

Principal Secretary for Basic Education Dr. Julius Jwan, said that the time allocated for the coverage of the syllabus is adequate and no parent or teacher should offer tuition with claims that the time they have is inadequate to complete the syllabus.

“We encourage parents to allow learners to take a break during this long holiday and nobody should let them to undertake any tuition. The time allocated for syllabus coverage is enough and there is a likelihood that some individuals will take advantage of the fact that we have shortened term dates to bring them back in the name of covering the syllabus,” he stated.

Speaking early today at Homa Bay town during the opening and distribution of examination materials, the PS said no body including the media should be allowed to take photographs of candidates in the classroom when exams are in the progress.

“We have had a situation of somebody taking photos of a candidate during the exam and then circulates in social media to create an impression that exam has been leaked. You have seen the way that the sealing is done and everything has happened at the container in the presence of relevant authorities. The materials cannot be tampered with at any given time,” he noted.

He said, “I want to reiterate that we have instructed the security officers to make sure nobody takes a photo inside the classroom when candidates are already having their papers on the table or as soon as the papers are opened.”

He said that day one of the examinations went well without any hitches.

“So far we are happy with the arrangements across the country. Day one went very well as you all must have picked out. I want to assure everyone that nobody has leaked the exam so far and we are hopeful that day two will also go well,” he assured.

The examination that kicked off on a good note yesterday saw about 38,524 candidates sitting their national exams in Homa Bay County.

Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan and the County Director of Education Eunice Khaemba led in the distribution of the examination papers.

Lilan said that the materials were distributed to a total of 1,013 centers adding that preparations had been put in place to ensure the examination was administered well.

Khaemba on her part warned parents to be wary of conmen during the exams.