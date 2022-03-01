Gethi, co-Director Makena handed 2yr jail terms over IEBC poll tender forgery

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – Bn Gethi who is also a suspect the National Youth Service (NYS) Scandal suspect and his co-director Joyce Makena have been handed two-year jail terms each over the 2013 Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) election tender forgery.

Trial Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi slapped them with an alternative fine of Sh4 million each.

He also ordered three officials at the electoral body to serve one year in prison each or pay a fine ranging from Sh200,000 to Sh1 million.

Mugambi stated that the accused persons didn’t benefit from the public funds as the plans they mooted were curtailed by public Procurement and Review Board.

He explained that there was no money lost that could attract stiffer sentences or fines.

Gethi and Makena were convicted for the offences forgery tax compliance certificate issued by the Assistant Commissioner of the domestic tax department at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

While convicting the IEBC officials, Mugambi said they hatched a plot to alter the tender documents for selfish gains leading to the loss of Sh147million.

The magistrate also said that they altered the Sh105 million initial tender by Solarmak to read Sh147million.

”Gabriel Ngonyo Mutunga who was the procurement officer, was the mastermind of the lethal scheme which gave rise to the loss,” Mugambi ruled.

He further castigated Mutunga for incorporating in his evil scheme newly employed Ochae into signing the doctored tender documents way after the intial opening of tender documents.

However, Mugambi had acquitted former IEBC clerks Adan Katello Adano and Abdi Elena Ali for lack of evidence.