Garissa leaders point an accusing finger at Korane amid targeted attacks on campaigns

GARISSA, Kenya, Mar 21 — A section of Garissa politicians have accused governor Ali Korane of inciting violence against his competitors for the county’s top seat during their political campaigns for August 9 polls.

The allegations came days after youths disrupted a function during the launch of Bodhai Sub County and another case where goons attacked citizens in a public rally by UDA’s governorship aspirant Dekow Haji in Balambala leaving dozens injured.

Two people, among them a former chief, have since been arrested.

Speaking in Dadaab yesterday during a campaign rally for former governor Nathif Jama who is seeking to recapture the seat on a ODM ticket, the leaders led by area Senator Abdul Haji now want the county and regional security officials to intervene and assure security for both the aspirants and their supporters.

Haji said that every politician has a right to sell their manifestos to the people in any part of the country.

“We have the freedom of expression and everyone should be given the opportunity to sell their agenda to the electorate without interference from any quarter,” Haji said.

Jama on his part said that it was unfortunate for some people to prevent leaders from seeking votes in certain areas in the county.

“As Azimio brigade, we are campaigning in every part of the country. Every candidate should be able to campaign anywhere without fear,” Jama said.

Former national assembly deputy speaker Farah Maalim, who is also contesting for Dadaam MP seat said that Jama is the best suited of all the governorship aspirants to bring development for the area residents.

“We have been together with Nathif in Wiper and now have met again in the Azimio. Let us support him and our presidential candidate Raila Odinga,” Maalim said.

Maalim urged the area residents to avoid any form of violence during the election campaigns.

“We must reject all kinds of divisive politics based on religion, tribe, clan, or class. Let us look at the manifestos of the aspirants and vet them based on what they will do for us,” he said.

Ladgera MP Mohamed Hire urged the government to bar any candidate inciting people to violence from contesting in the general elections.

“I am calling for political tolerance. Over the past weeks we have witnessed political violence during political rallies in Balambala and Bodhai Sub counties,” Hire said.

“We want a peaceful Garissa. Using violence will not bring you votes,” he added.

Dadaab MP Mohamed Dahiye said that the current governor has failed to deliver services to the people despite being allocated billions of money over the years.

“There are no drugs in our hospitals, we do not have access to clean water and the towns are littered,” Dahiye said.

On Thursday this week, Korane through his Facebook account denied the allegations terming them “unsubstantiated and designed to mislead the residents of Garissa for purposes of deceptively”.

“I implore all to engage in decent and honest campaigns and to desist from utterances that have the potential of pitting our communities against each other. I urge the members of the public to disregard the falsehoods spewed by these politicians in their entirety,” he wrote.