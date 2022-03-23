Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
ODM leader Raila Odinga with Narc Kenya's Martha Karua when she joined his Azimio La Umoja support him for the presidency in the August elections. /MOSES MUOKI

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

“Gari Tosha”- Mutahi Ngunyi on Karua’s entry to Azimio

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – The entry of Martha Karua to Azimio to support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid has sparked mixed reactions from either side.

While the Azimio team is happy that the Narc Kenya leader’s entry is heavy and one that will no doubt propel Odinga to State House, their Kenya Kwanza counterparts are dismissing it.

But for others like Mutahi Ngunyi, the bold and unapologetic political scientist, Raila’s bandwagon is now full. He has hinted at Martha becoming Raila’s deputy who can’t be compared to anyone in William Ruto’s camp.

“Martha Karua as DP cannot COMPARE with a Political CARTOON known as Ndindi Nyoro, Ruto’s Deputy. With Martha in Azimio, we can now DECLARE as the late Kijana Wamalwa did: “…Gari Tosha”, Ngunyi tweeted.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who had been in a shaky alliance with Karua simply wished her well.

I respect Karua’s decision to join Azimio, may the best team win – Moses Kuria

While receiving Karua into Azimio, Raila described her as a ‘General in the struggle” with the scars to prove it.

“She wears the marks of the struggle. We are marching on until we reach the mountain top to go and plant the flag of liberation,” he said, “I feel very proud this afternoon to receive Martha this side of the divide. I don’t think she had any other choice because the difference between this and the other side is like day and night.”

PICTURE STORY: Karua is going to get a number to play, Raila declares

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru, Raila and Kalonzo triumvirate has rattled Kenya Kwanza

A day in politics, they say, can make such a huge difference. In fact, just a few weeks ago it looked like the elections...

3 hours ago

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: Karua is going to get a number to play, Raila declares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has described NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua as a ‘General in the...

5 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila heaps praise on Karua as she joins Azimio La Umoja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has heaped praise on NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua even as he...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Both sides have looters and tyrants, Martha Karua says as she joins Azimio

Karua who spoke during a press conference on Wednesday when she announced that she will back the Azimio Movement candidate, ODM leader Raila Odinga,...

5 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Karua supports “Comrade” Raila Odinga for president

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has declared support for Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga. Karua said...

5 hours ago

Top stories

It’s a deal! Karua joins Raila’s Azimio after intense talks

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has finally agreed to join the Azimio movement which is fronting Raila Odinga...

6 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mama Ngina supports Raila for the presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 22-Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta has broken her silence in the succession politics, saying she stands by the choice of...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Moses Kuria urges Karua to Pick a side ahead of August Elections

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 22 – Gatundu South Legislator and Chama Cha Kazi party Leader Moses Kuria has called on NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua...

1 day ago