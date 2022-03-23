“Gari Tosha”- Mutahi Ngunyi on Karua’s entry to Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – The entry of Martha Karua to Azimio to support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid has sparked mixed reactions from either side.

While the Azimio team is happy that the Narc Kenya leader’s entry is heavy and one that will no doubt propel Odinga to State House, their Kenya Kwanza counterparts are dismissing it.

But for others like Mutahi Ngunyi, the bold and unapologetic political scientist, Raila’s bandwagon is now full. He has hinted at Martha becoming Raila’s deputy who can’t be compared to anyone in William Ruto’s camp.

“Martha Karua as DP cannot COMPARE with a Political CARTOON known as Ndindi Nyoro, Ruto’s Deputy. With Martha in Azimio, we can now DECLARE as the late Kijana Wamalwa did: “…Gari Tosha”, Ngunyi tweeted. Martha Karua as DP cannot COMPARE with a Political CARTOON known as Ndindi Nyoro, Ruto's Deputy. With Martha in Azimio, we can now DECLARE as the late Kijana Wamalwa did: "…Gari Tosha"— Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) March 23, 2022

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who had been in a shaky alliance with Karua simply wished her well. I respect Karua’s decision to join Azimio, may the best team win – Moses Kuria

While receiving Karua into Azimio, Raila described her as a ‘General in the struggle” with the scars to prove it.