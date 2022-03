NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – Kenya has reviewed its fuel prices by Sh5 in what is likely to push up the country’s cost of living.

The new adjustment was announced Monday, in a monthly review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) that is done monthly.

Under the new prices, Super Petrol and Diesel will retail at Sh134.72 and Sh115.60 per litre respectively.