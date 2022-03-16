Fraudster selling 3-bedroom apartment for Sh11mn in Westlands arrested

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16- Detectives in Nairobi have thwarted attempts by a suspected con artist to fraudulently obtain millions of shillings from selling an apartment that did not belong to him.

Hussein Fakhruddin Mohammedbhai, 30 was nabbed minutes before he inked a deal to sell the apartment in Nairobi’s Westlands area according to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The 3-bedroom all ensuite apartment worth over Sh40 million at the prevailing market rate, was being disposed of at Sh11 million.

“Forensic document examination and handwriting experts based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, established that Mohammedbhai, had forged a title deed certificate for the property and entered into a deal with a real estate company to dispose the property on his behalf,” the agency said Wednesday.

The owner of the property got wind of the scheme and notified the Serious Crime Unit (SCU) serious detectives through the FichuakwaDCI Hotline.

Detectives have since established that the suspect is a serial fraudster who was accused of swindling unsuspecting victim of close to Sh9 million in a similar scheme.

“Mohammedbhai is currently in custody for the offence of obtaining money by false pretenses and shall take plea at the Kiambu Law Courts, on Friday, March 18,” the DCI said.

The agency asked any individual who may have been defrauded by the suspect to report to DCI’s Serious Crimes unit.

Cases of unsuspecting Kenyans falling prey to fraudsters has been on the rise in recent years resulting to the loss of hundreds of millions of shillings.