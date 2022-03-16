Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Hussein Fakhruddin Mohammedbhai, 30 was nabbed minutes before he inked a deal to sell the apartment in Nairobi’s Westlands area. /DCI

Kenya

Fraudster selling 3-bedroom apartment for Sh11mn in Westlands arrested

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16- Detectives in Nairobi have thwarted attempts by a suspected con artist to fraudulently obtain millions of shillings from selling an apartment that did not belong to him.

Hussein Fakhruddin Mohammedbhai, 30 was nabbed minutes before he inked a deal to sell the apartment in Nairobi’s Westlands area according to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The 3-bedroom all ensuite apartment worth over Sh40 million at the prevailing market rate, was being disposed of at Sh11 million.

“Forensic document examination and handwriting experts based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, established that Mohammedbhai, had forged a title deed certificate for the property and entered into a deal with a real estate company to dispose the property on his behalf,” the agency said Wednesday.

The owner of the property got wind of the scheme and notified the Serious Crime Unit (SCU) serious detectives through the FichuakwaDCI Hotline.

Detectives have since established that the suspect is a serial fraudster who was accused of swindling unsuspecting victim of close to Sh9 million in a similar scheme.

“Mohammedbhai is currently in custody for the offence of obtaining money by false pretenses and shall take plea at the Kiambu Law Courts, on Friday, March 18,” the DCI said.

The agency asked any individual who may have been defrauded by the suspect to report to DCI’s Serious Crimes unit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cases of unsuspecting Kenyans falling prey to fraudsters has been on the rise in recent years resulting to the loss of hundreds of millions of shillings.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

We will deliver the DCI, KRA, EACC and Judiciary from State Capture: Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16- Deputy President William Ruto and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader has vowed to enact a number of reforms in...

2 hours ago

Kenya

DCI arrests man linked to wife’s murder in Naivasha

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16 – A 32-year-old man suspected of Killing his wife was on Tuesday detained by Naivasha-based detectives after preliminary findings linked...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Two women arrested while ferrying six sacks of bhang from Busia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Two women were on Tuesday arrested while ferrying over six sacks packed with stones of bhang from Busia while heading...

March 8, 2022

County News

KDF serviceman arrested after defiling 12-year-old in Langas

DCI said the minor who returned home at around 7:30pm told her mother that she had reported home late because she had been held...

March 7, 2022

crime

Police launch search for 35-year-old woman linked to her husband’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 — Molo-based detectives have launched a manhunt for a 35-year-old woman suspected to have killed her husband before fleeing the...

March 2, 2022

crime

5 suspected bandits arrested with Sh2mn worth of livestock

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 — Five suspected thieves were on Tuesday apprehended with livestock estimated at over Sh2 million, along the Naivasha-Longonot highway. The...

March 2, 2022

Kenya

Police looking for house-help implicated in death of employer’s 6yr old son

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 1 – Police in Nairobi have launched a man hunt for a house girl in connection with the death of a...

March 1, 2022

Kenya

Two men jailed for 50 years for trafficking bhang

Nairobi, Kenya Mar 1 – Two men have been jailed for 50 years by Wajir Court for trafficking in narcotics. The convicts Mohammed Oloo...

March 1, 2022