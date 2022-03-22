Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta (right) and her daugter-in-law Margaret Kenyatta, the current First Lady (left). /FILE-PSCU

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Former First Lady, Mama Ngina breaks her silence, slams those insulting the president

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 22-Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta has broken her silence and slammed those insulting the president.

Speaking publicly for the first time over the criticism of his son, President Uhuru Kenyatta, on succession politics and his style of leadership, the former First Lady said “the president means well for Kenya.”

“Depending on how one is raised up in his or her home even when they come out in public they cannot go out insulting others. I want to tell those who are engaging in insults that we will leave them like that if at all they were taught insults while growing up,” the former First Lady said during a burial of her cousin in Gatundu.

She said engaging in insults publicly is all about poor upbringing.

The former First Lady defended his son’s decision to support Orange Democractic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga to succeed him once he exits office at the end of his second and final term in August saying, “the president means well for Kenya.”

“Let’s try to love each other, this country is ours and we should strive to move it forward. Your leader cannot show you the wrong path,” she said in reference to the president.

In an apparent reference to Deputy President William Ruto, Mama Ngina stated that President Kenyatta was not to blame for the fallout between the two.

“He (President Uhuru Kenyatta) had no ill will but if your junior shows you disrespect, you don’t bother, you just continue moving forward. The direction which he is showing you, follow it,” she urged Kenyans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Moses Kuria urges Karua to Pick a side ahead of August Elections

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 22 – Gatundu South Legislator and Chama Cha Kazi party Leader Moses Kuria has called on NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua...

8 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenyatta, Xue urge dialogue to resolve crises in the Horn of Africa

The President and the Chinese special envoy agreed on the need for home-grown solutions to the problems affecting the Horn of Africa region.

8 hours ago

Kenya

Speaker Muturi warms up to Ruto’s allies during Meru visit

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 21 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Monday appeared to be warming up to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance days after...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Grita Muthoni becomes first woman to declare interest in the presidency in August polls

NAIROBI Kenya, MAR 20- Businesswoman Grita Muthoni has declared intesret in the presidency in the August elections, becoming the female aspirant to formally declare...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wanjigi to be endorsed presidential candidate for Safina Party on Monday

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 20- At least 2,000 delegates are expected to attend the Safina Party National Delegates Convention Monday as the Paul Muite-led party...

2 days ago

World

Green Congress Party backs Raila’s presidential bid under Azimio la Umoja

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 20 – The Green Congress of Kenya party, which is associated with former Rangwe MP, Martin Ogindo is the latest party...

2 days ago

Top stories

‘Huyo Kitendawili nitamuzamisha asubuhi,’ Ruto says

NAKURU, Kenya Mar 19 – Deputy President William Ruto has sustained an onslaught against the Azimio La Umoja presidential flag bearer leader Raila Odinga,...

3 days ago

Top stories

Kalonzo hosts Uhuru at his Karen residence

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 19 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka hosted President Uhuru Kenyatta at his Karen residence, in Nairobi Saturday in what was seen...

3 days ago