NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 — Zacharia Nyaora, the boda boda rider behind the widely condemned Forest Road assault incident, has been charged with theft and sexual assault.

Nyaora also faced an additional charge: malicious destruction of property when he appeared in court on Monday.

The court confirmed charges against Nyaora even as the prosecution dropped charges against sixteen other riders who were linked to the Forest Road incident where a female motorist was assaulted.

More to follow…