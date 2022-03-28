Ezekiel Mutua named Music Copyright Society of Kenya CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 — Former Kenya Films Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive officer Ezekiel Mutua has been appointed CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

Mutua’s appointment took effect on March 25, 2022 according to a statement from MCSK.

“Dr. Mutua’s appointment follows rigorous competitive interviews in which he emerged top among the candidates who were interviewed for the position. Dr. Mutua brings to MCSK great wealth of experience in leadership, media and communications, having served in various top leadership positions, both in the public and private sectors,” said Lazarus Muli MCSK Board Chairman.

Muli said that Mutua is an excellent media professional who is passionate about leadership, communication and key opinions in both private and public sectors.

“In the course of his career, he has risen through the ranks from Trainee Reporter (1994) to Sub-Editor (1998) at the Nation Media Group, Secretary General of Kenya Union of Journalists (2001-2007), Director of Information & Public Communications (2007 2011), Information Secretary (2011-2015) and Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Film Classification Board (2015-2021),” Muli stated.

Mutua has also served in several boards of State Corporations in Kenya, including the Kenya Copyright Board, the Media Council of Kenya, the Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat, the Brand Kenya Board and the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

He chaired the Board of KOPIKEN the Reproduction Rights Society of Kenya – between 2005 and 2007, and was until October last 2021 the Vice-President of the South Africa based African Content Regulation Harmonization Standard Setting Committee.

In December 2010, President Mwai Kibaki awarded Mutua the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS) for his outstanding role in streamlining Government Communications during his tenure as Director of Information and Public Communications.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mutua holds a PhD in Communication Studies from Moi University, a Master’s degree in Communication Studies from the University of Nairobi and a BA in Sociology and Linguistics from Kenyatta University according to MCSK.

“We, as Members of the MCSK Board, warmly welcomes Dr. Mutua at the helm of our Society’s leadership, congratulate him on his appointment, and wish him well as he begins his tour of duty with us. We have the faith that his passion for excellence, as attested by his exemplary performance in the previous positions he has held, will help us to steer the MCSK to the next level,” MCSK Board Chair stated.

He appealed to all the local and international stakeholders to provide Mutua with the necessary support and goodwill in the execution of his duties.