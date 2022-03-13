x
Murang’a gubernatorial aspirant Wairagu wa Maai launching his bid at Kimorori grounds in Kenol town on Saturday/KNA/Bernard Munyao

Ex-Irrigation, Water PS Wairagu launches Murang’a gubernatorial bid

Wairagu who is seeking to be the next county chief on Democratic Party ticket, pledged to actualize the Ward Fund to prevent conflict between ward representatives and the county executive.

KENOL, Kenya, Mar 13 — Former Water and Irrigation Principal Secretary Wairagu wa Maai has vowed to create ward development fund if he clinches Murang’a governorship seat come August 9 elections.

Speaking when he launched his gubernatorial bid on Saturday in Kenol town, Wairagu observed that he will not wait for a change of constitution to allow establishment of ward funds but at county level he will create a kitty to support local MCAs initiate projects in their wards.

Ward Fund, Wairagu who is seeking to be the next county chief on Democratic Party ticket, noted will prevent conflict between ward representatives and the county executive.

He said currently a section of governors have been in conflict with MCAs for failing to initiate projects in their respective areas of representation.

“If I clinch the seat of governor, one way to ensure development is realised in every part of the county is to establish a development kitty for every ward. I don’t have differences with MCAs,” he said.

In his manifesto, Wairagu indicated support for some of the projects which were initiated by the current governor Mwangi wa Iria.

“I will support and ensure more funds are channeled to the county scholarship programme known as Nyota Zetu to ensure children from poor backgrounds successfully pursue their studies.

My administration will also revamp the health sector by establishing an animal feed processing plant to enable farmers to get cheap food for their animals,” he added.

Dairy and scholarship programmes are some of the programmes governor Wa Iria’s administration have given much priority.

The gubernatorial aspirant further promised to complete all projects which the current administration has started citing the incomplete Kirwara hospital and cancer centre at the county referral hospital.

The county top seat has so far attracted more than seven candidates who want to succeed Governor Mwangi wa Iria who is completing his two terms this year.

Some of the candidates who have declared their interest for Murang’a governorship seat include former Kigumo MP, Jamleck Kamau, Senator Irungu Kang’ata, former Planning PS Irungu Nyakera, 2017 governor aspirant Moses Mwangi and former Kandara MP Joshua Toro.

Meanwhile, Wairagu promised to put better structures for county employees to ensure they have better schemes of service.

“My priority is to ensure we have a better structure for our workers. This will enable promotion, better remuneration and rid duplication of jobs. Still on workers, my administration will absorb community health workers and ECDE teachers on a permanent basis,” he added.

The aspirant further enumerated various measures to boost tea and coffee farming which play a key role in the economy of Murang’a.

“Coffee and tea are key cash crops in this county. Provision of subsidized farm inputs and creation of a council to link farmers to markets will ensure our farmers reap more returns from their produce,” Wairagu remarked.

