Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Pakistan's prime minister was in Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin the day Russian troops invaded Ukraine

World

European embassies pressure Pakistan over UN vote on Ukraine war

Published

Islamabad (AFP), Mar 1 – The ambassadors of European Union nations to Pakistan appealed Tuesday for Islamabad to support an emergency resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine after the country abstained from an earlier vote on the crisis.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is attempting a balancing act in relations with the world’s superpowers — particularly as Islamabad’s value to the United States has slipped following the withdrawal of foreign forces from neighbouring Afghanistan.

“We urge Pakistan to join us in condemning Russia’s actions and to voice support for upholding the UN charter and the founding principles of international law,” said a statement signed by the envoys from EU member states, as well as Britain, Canada, Japan, Norway and Switzerland.

Pakistan on Monday abstained from a UN Human Rights Council vote calling for an urgent debate on the war, which was nevertheless pushed through and is due to take place on Thursday.

Pakistan has repeatedly stressed it favours “dialogue” as a solution to the crisis.

The day Russia invaded Ukraine, Khan was in Moscow meeting President Vladimir Putin in what was widely considered an ill-timed visit.

On Monday, Khan defended the trip — the first by a Pakistani leader to Russia in more than two decades.

“My foreign policy is independent and visits to China and Russia will prove beneficial for Pakistan in the future,” he said in a televised address.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

China — both a close ally of Russia and Pakistan — has poured billions of dollars into Pakistan in recent years to boost the country’s infrastructure.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Arabs, Afghans decry ‘racist’ double standard in Ukraine media commentary

Baghdad (AFP), Mar 1 – The world has been stunned by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but shock quickly gave way to indignation in other...

17 mins ago

World

Ukrainian brewery switches from beer to Molotov cocktails

Lviv (Ukraine) (AFP), Feb 27 – In an industrial part of western Ukraine’s main city Lviv, employees at the Pravda brewery have responded to...

1 day ago

Kenya

Bread Prices In Kenya Projected To Rise On Ukraine-Russia War

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The ongoing Ukraine-Russia geopolitical tension has made headlines across the globe with many, including Kenyans expressing concern about its...

4 days ago

Top stories

Taliban urges Russia and Ukraine to resolve ongoing conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The Taliban has now called on Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing conflict which began on Thursday through...

4 days ago

Kenya

Govt advises Kenyans in the Ukraine to urgently consider leaving

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25- The government has advised Kenyan citizens living in Ukraine to consider leaving the country and stay away until further notice....

4 days ago

World

Eight polio vaccinators killed in series of Afghan attacks: UN

Kabul, Feb 24 – Eight members of polio vaccination teams working to eradicate the crippling virus in Afghanistan were killed on Thursday in four...

5 days ago

World

Pakistan approves 5-year sentence for criticism on key institutions

The Pakistan cabinet has approved a five-year sentence for criticizing the state institutions including the Pakistan army, judiciary, and others on electronic media. The...

February 21, 2022

Top stories

Pakistan opposition parties slam govt over fuel hike

Pakistan Opposition parties have slammed the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over the increase in petroleum prices and demanded it reverse the decision,...

February 18, 2022