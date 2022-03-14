Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga joins Ruto’s UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14- Embu Senator Peter Njeru Ndwiga on Monday decamped from Jubilee Party and joined Deputy President William Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Senator Ndwiga was received by DP Ruto at his official Karen residence.

“Thank you for choosing the side of ordinary Kenyans. Welcome to Kenya Kwanza Embu Senator Peter Njeru Ndwiga,” stated DP Ruto.

At the same time, more than 40 Members of the County Assembly (MCA) from Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties also decamped from Jubilee to join UDA.

“Welcome to the side of the people and the growth of the economy from the bottom going up.” Ruto stated on his twitter account.