EACC officer says firms associated with Obado received millions of county funds

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – The hearing of the corruption case against Migori Governor Okoth Obado and five of his children continued on Tuesday where a witness told the court that companies associated with him received millions of shillings from the County.

The forensics officer from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Robert Rono told trial magistrate Lawrence Mugambi that out of nine companies implicated in the scandal, majority of them were associated wit the governor and his children.

The witness said that the companies were paid as suppliers, contractors and consultancies.

The Witness said that the commission moved in after a complaint was received that the county money was being fraudulently being paid to persons who never rendered services to the county.

Before the start of the hearing, one of the defense lawyers George KIthi raised concern over an officer from the EACC who sat next to the witness and told the court that the law does not require a witness to be accompanied by a stranger or a person not giving evidence.

The lawyer said that the court and defense team had not been told why the prosecution chose to have the officer to sit next to the witness.

The court directed that the officer moves away from the witness to allow him to give his evidence unhindered.

Obado is charged alongside his five children for an offense of fraudulently receiving money from the county.

The hearing is set to continue on Wednesday.