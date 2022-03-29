Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
February 6, 2019 | Tshisekedi arrives in Nairobi for talks with his host President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was the only African leader at his inauguration in Kinshasa/CFM NEWS

EAC

EAC welcomes seventh member as Heads of State formally admit DRC to the bloc

President Uhuru Kenyatta is the current chair of the bloc which also comprises Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 — The East African Community (EAC) Heads of State have admitted Democratic Republic of Congo into the regional bloc becoming the seventh and newest member of the community after South Sudan.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is the current chair of the bloc which also comprises Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

DRC’s admission was approved at the 19th Extraordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State conducted virtually.

Image

The proposal to admit DRC was presented by the EAC Council of Ministers which held held the 48th Extraordinary Council meeting on Friday to put the final touches on the admission plan.

Following the ministers’ meeting, EAC and Regional Affairs Principal Secretary Dr Kevit Desai said all the prerequisite steps had been undertaken clearing the way for the presentation of DRC’s bid to the Heads of State.

“The review mission is over, the negotiations are over. We are on the ninth step, which is basically creating a format for the Summit,” Dr Desai stated.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

24.5mn Kenyans registered in the various political parties – Nderitu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu says 24.5 million Kenyans have been registered in the eighty-two political parties...

35 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We stopped dishing out sympathy votes: Kibicho

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Monday said the police will not effect arrests on hate speech and other related offences saying such arrests...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Hate speech arrests? Not anymore. We will effect arrests after polls: Kibicho

Kibicho who spoke during an interview on Citizen Radio on Monday said the ministry was not interested in "wasting resources" going after politicians cited...

2 hours ago

Kenya

The rainy season is finally here – Met Department

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Kenya Meteorological Department on Tuesday alerted Kenyans on the start of the rain season, which had delayed over...

3 hours ago

County News

Nairobi Metropolitan Services moves to regulate boda boda sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 29 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has elaborated on the measures it has taken to regulate the boda boda sector...

3 hours ago

Kenya

‘Trash has value’: Kenyan inventor turns plastic into bricks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – “Plastic still has value,” said Nzambi Matee of the mountains of discarded oil drums, laundry buckets, yoghurt tubs and...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza led by DP Ruto takes campaigns to Kitui

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Kenya Kwanza team is on Tuesday expected to take their popularization campaigns to Kitui County, where they will...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kajiado county loses millions in land rate row with Tata Chemicals Ltd

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – Kajiado county government has been losing revenue amounting to millions over uncollected land rates and royalties from Tata Chemicals...

4 hours ago