EAC welcomes seventh member as Heads of State formally admit DRC to the bloc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 — The East African Community (EAC) Heads of State have admitted Democratic Republic of Congo into the regional bloc becoming the seventh and newest member of the community after South Sudan.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is the current chair of the bloc which also comprises Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

DRC’s admission was approved at the 19th Extraordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State conducted virtually.

The proposal to admit DRC was presented by the EAC Council of Ministers which held held the 48th Extraordinary Council meeting on Friday to put the final touches on the admission plan.

Following the ministers’ meeting, EAC and Regional Affairs Principal Secretary Dr Kevit Desai said all the prerequisite steps had been undertaken clearing the way for the presentation of DRC’s bid to the Heads of State.

“The review mission is over, the negotiations are over. We are on the ninth step, which is basically creating a format for the Summit,” Dr Desai stated.