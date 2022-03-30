Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
KBL Managing Director John Musunga said the company considers the guidelines important because abuse has physical, psychological, and financial effects. /COURTESY

Top stories

EABL rolls out Domestic and Family Abuse Guidelines

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – East African Breweries Plc (EABL) has rolled out a set of guidelines to support employees facing domestic and family abuse to disclose it and seek help.

The Domestic and Family Abuse Guidelines are intended to enable employees feel safe to raise awareness on issues relating to the matter, reach out when in need for help, respond and refer cases of abuse at home or in the workplace.

Under the guidelines, employees can get paid leave of up to 10 days per year to deal with issues arising from domestic and family abuse, such as attending court, seeking legal assistance, relocating or other related activities.

 Speaking at the roll-out of the guidelines, KBL Managing Director John Musunga said the company considers the guidelines important because abuse has physical, psychological, and financial effects that have an impact on all aspects of those experiencing it.

“Through these guidelines, EABL is publicly communicating its zero-tolerance approach to domestic and gender abuse throughout our value chain. We want an environment at EABL that promotes safety and is flexible, respectful, and supportive of employees experiencing domestic and family abuse so that they feel comfortable to disclose it and seek help,” said Musunga.

 He said the support is part of the company’s efforts to create an inclusive culture, where employees feel valued, can thrive, and which allows them to be at their best both at home and at work.

EABL Human Resource Director Tope Akinsanya said the company has set up a confidential counselling and support service accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week for employees facing actual or threatened domestic and family abuse whether in or out of the workplace.

There has been a significant increase in sexual and gender-based violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, with both government and non-governmental organisations reporting that women and girls were particularly vulnerable.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Over and above these guidelines, EABL has put in place additional policies that are not only applicable to its staff but also extended to its partners who include brand promoters, outlet owners and distributors.

These include the Human Rights Policy, Dignity at Work Policy and Brand Promoter Standards. In addition, the company is committed to Progressive Gender portrayal through its brands.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Shioso says Security to be beefed across the country in April

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Police say they have heightened security in the country ahead of an event packed April. According to Police spokesperson...

47 mins ago

August Elections

Former Police Spokesman Owino to deputise Gumbo in Siaya gubernatorial race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – Former Police Spokesman Charles Owino is set to deputize Nicholas Gumbo in the Siaya gubernatorial race in the August...

14 hours ago

August Elections

Have a handshake with DP Ruto, Waiguru urges President Kenyatta

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Mar 29 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to have a handshake with his deputy William Ruto and...

15 hours ago

August Elections

Direct tickets issued only where there was consensus – ODM

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has denied that it has issued direct tickets to candidates in violation of...

17 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

To end politics of deceit, Uhuru-Raila must go: Ruto

Dr Ruto regretted that Opposition Leader Raila Odinga thrives on the politics of deceit.

18 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘I have nothing to say’ : Raila on Uhuru’s impeachment allegations

Asked about the allegations Ruto has outrightly denied, Odinga said he knew nothing about claims.

18 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Registrar of Political Parties urges parties to resolve disputes by April 22

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 29 – The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu has urged political parties to ensure they resolve nomination disputes April 22....

19 hours ago

EAC

EAC welcomes seventh member as Heads of State formally admit DRC to the bloc

President Uhuru Kenyatta is the current chair of the bloc which also comprises Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

21 hours ago