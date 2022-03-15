x
FILE| Duale speaks in Kisumu during a Mothers for Peace conference on Saturday, June 23, 2019.

Duale to spill the beans on Uhuru’s scheme against Ruto in a new book

The Garissa Township Member of Parliament, who was kicked out from the revered position in June 2020 at the height of an aggressive purge by the ruling party against Ruto-allied members, said the President had a 45-minute conversation warning him against “divided loyalty”.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 — Former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has vowed to reveal President Uhuru Kenyatta’s plan to stop Deputy President William Ruto’s ascension to the climax of political power in a soon-to-be-released memoir.

The Garissa Township Member of Parliament, who was kicked out from the revered position in June 2020 at the height of an aggressive purge by the ruling party against Ruto-allied members, said the President had a 45-minute conversation warning him against “divided loyalty”.

“The President told me that I had executed my mandate but I was the head of the dragon they were dealing with,” he said.

In the snippet of the conversation held at State House in June on a day that a hurriedly-convened Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group ratified new changes that effectively ended his 8-year reign as Majority Leader, President Kenyatta is reported to have made it clear that he had no room for legislators allies to Ruto.

In changes read out in the presence of Kenyatta and Ruto during the meeting held on June 22, 2020, Jubilee Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe announced Kipipiri Member of Parliament Amos Kimunya.

Aden Keynan was named the Secretary of an expanded coalition.

