Education CAS Dr. Sarah Ruto/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Drop in teenage pregnancies linked to shorter term breaks

ITEN, Kenya, Mar 8 — Short period of closure of schools has contributed to a drop in teenage pregnancies in Kenya, this is according to the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Education Dr. Sarah Ruto.

Addressing members of the press in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County the CAS said that the number of teen pregnancies recorded during this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) is relatively lower.

She noted that the numbers are attributed to the short closures of schools that was occasioned by the Covid-19 disruption of learning activities in all learning institutions.

“The fact that we have not had very long closures confirms what we have always stated that the school seems to be a safer place for children,” she said.

Ruto added there is a need for the society to put more effort in order to make the community a safer place for the children both boys and girls.

The CAS noted there is need for a collaborative effort with members of the society in order to ensure that children are protected at all costs to curb the issue of teen pregnancies and ensure that they complete their education.

Elgeyo Marakwet County has eight children sitting for their examinations in hospitals across the county with cases of teenage pregnancies and other illnesses.

The CAS was speaking during the monitoring and distribution of KCPE examinations at Iten where she said the examination has been running smoothly in the entire country with zero cases being reported as the exams enter day two.

She said that there have been improvements in the manner in which national examinations are administered which has made the process smooth and efficient.

