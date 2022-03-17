Connect with us

The Kathiani education officer stated that a swarm of bees filled three classrooms where the form 4 students were about to sit for the exam Thursday morning. /FILE

Drama as bees disrupt KCSE exam at school in Machakos

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Mar 17 – The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations at the St Benedict Secondary School Kituli in Machakos was on Thursday disrupted after bees invaded the classrooms being used.

This forced the education officers in the school to make a swift decision of transferring the students to nearby institutions to continue with the exam.

The Kathiani education officer Veronicah Kalungu stated that a swarm of bees filled three classrooms where the form 4 students were about to sit for the exam Thursday morning.

“The students were awaiting to sit for Kiswahili Lugha and Insha papers when the rare bees attacked and overwhelmingly refused to leave,” she stated.

Police officers remained behind to help fumigate the area.

No student was injured during the attack.

