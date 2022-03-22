Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

Kenya

DPP drops charges against Kenya Power Suppliers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has dropped corruption charges facing Directors of Muwa trading company which was said to have supplied transformers to the Kenya Power company.

The DPP through prosecuting counsel Alexander Muteti told trial magistrate Felix Kombo that the charges brought against the Directors – James Njenga Mungai, Grace Wanjira Mungai and John Anthony Mungai stand dropped.

However, the defense Lawyers Julius Ogamba and Moses Kurgat protested the move saying no reasons or grounds were given to support the application for withdrawal.

The said it was an ambush to the defense as no application for withdrawal was served upon them to enable them respond accordingly.

They indicated that already, 33 witnesses have testified and that at the opportune time, they will raise questions to court to give a determination on how their evidence will be handled.

The court directed that the DPP files a Petition with grounds or reasons for withdrawal within a period of 21 days and serve the same to the defense

The action by the DPP now leaves Kenya Power managers on trial and the matter will be mentioned on April 25 to take directions as to the hearing.

