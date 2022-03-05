DP Ruto’s Promise to Kenyans living in the Diaspora

MARYLAND, USA, Mar 5 – Deputy President William Ruto has promised Kenyans living in the Diaspora that if elected, his government will put in place proper structures to address their concerns better.

Speaking at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Maryland, Ruto outlined a health package that will enable them to cater for their relatives back home.

“Many of you send money to Kenya to look after your folks’ medical needs. We believe that we will achieve that better if every citizen is on a universal health insurance. I am so aware on the Kind of engagement that is required for us to tap into the huge resource that is in the Diaspora,” he stated.

He stated that these provisions will further enable those in the diaspora to invest in other areas like housing and infrastructure without anyone taking advantage of them.

“As part of the Kenya Kwanza economic plan, you will be able to buy a house without the vagaries of you relatives taking advantage of you in a much more organized way and in a manner cheaper for you,”

According to the DP, these packages will be adjusted to comfortably meet the needs of those living outside Kenya.

He said that this will also improve the economy of Kenya.

“We will make specific packages available for you so that you can play your role and your contributions to the economy can also be meaningful,” he stated.

Ruto was speaking during the 12-day tour of the United States and the United Kingdom that he is currently undertaking.