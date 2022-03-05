Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP Ruto outlined a health package that will enable Kenyans in the Diaspora to cater for their relatives back home. /FILE

Top stories

DP Ruto’s Promise to Kenyans living in the Diaspora

Published

MARYLAND, USA, Mar 5 – Deputy President William Ruto has promised Kenyans living in the Diaspora that if elected, his government will put in place proper structures to address their concerns better.

Speaking at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Maryland, Ruto outlined a health package that will enable them to cater for their relatives back home.

“Many of you send money to Kenya to look after your folks’ medical needs. We believe that we will achieve that better if every citizen is on a universal health insurance. I am so aware on the Kind of engagement that is required for us to tap into the huge resource that is in the Diaspora,” he stated.

He stated that these provisions will further enable those in the diaspora to invest in other areas like housing and infrastructure without anyone taking advantage of them.

“As part of the Kenya Kwanza economic plan, you will be able to buy a house without the vagaries of you relatives taking advantage of you in a much more organized way and in a manner cheaper for you,”

According to the DP, these packages will be adjusted to comfortably meet the needs of those living outside Kenya.

He said that this will also improve the economy of Kenya.

“We will make specific packages available for you so that you can play your role and your contributions to the economy can also be meaningful,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruto was speaking during the 12-day tour of the United States and the United Kingdom that he is currently undertaking.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

DP Ruto meets with Nebraska Governor during US tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – Deputy President William Ruto and his entourage on Tuesday met with the Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, as part of...

4 days ago

Kenya

Ruto in Washington at start of ten-day US, UK tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Deputy President William Ruto is in Washington where he is expected to hold a series of meetings and also...

5 days ago

Kenya

DP Ruto cleared for 10-day tour of US and UK from Sunday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Deputy President William Ruto is on Sunday set to kick off a ten-day tour of the United Stated and...

February 24, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza takes campaign to Ukambani region

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — Deputy President William Ruto accompanied by his Kenya Kwanza partners — ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya...

February 23, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA to nominate Ruto for president on March 15 NDC

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21 – Deputy President William Ruto will officially be endorsed as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flag bearer on March...

February 21, 2022

Kenya

Ruto most preferred presidential candidate with 38pc, Raila 27pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – The latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) show that Deputy President William Ruto is the most preferred...

February 17, 2022

Kenya

Kenya assures DRC of commitment to respectful ties after Ruto’s ‘No-Cows’ remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – The government has affirmed Kenya’s commitment to a respectful relationship with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) days after...

February 16, 2022

Kenya

My govt will give the Judiciary financial independence, Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – Deputy President William Ruto says immediately he assumes office in August, his government will operationalize the Judiciary Fund. Ruto...

February 15, 2022