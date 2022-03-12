x
Ruto was taken through a verification processes that saw him present his National Identification Card, a coloured passport-sized photograph on (soft copy), proof of payment of nomination fees, original and copies of the academic certificates and an updated resume/UDA

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

DP Ruto’s presidential bid cleared for presentation to UDA’s NDC

Ruto will be presented as the sole candidate to the party’s National Delegates Conference of Tuesday, March 15, after two other candidates were disqualifies.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid has been cleared by the United Democratic Alliance’s National Executive Committee (NEC) following the verification of his credentials on Saturday.

Tracy Wanjiru, a third-year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), was disqualified for lacking a degree certificate.

The 23-year-old accepted the outcome of the process saying she had confidence in Ruto’s ability and that she would try her luck in the future.

Jephnei Nyakwama who applied for waiver of the Sh1 million nomination fees lost his bid with party’s NEC citing the need for an equal playing field.

