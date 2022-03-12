DP Ruto’s presidential bid cleared for presentation to UDA’s NDC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid has been cleared by the United Democratic Alliance’s National Executive Committee (NEC) following the verification of his credentials on Saturday.

Ruto will be presented as the sole candidate to the party’s National Delegates Conference of Tuesday, March 15, after two other candidates were disqualifies.

Tracy Wanjiru, a third-year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), was disqualified for lacking a degree certificate.

The 23-year-old accepted the outcome of the process saying she had confidence in Ruto’s ability and that she would try her luck in the future.

Jephnei Nyakwama who applied for waiver of the Sh1 million nomination fees lost his bid with party’s NEC citing the need for an equal playing field.