DP Ruto holds meeting with US officials at White House

WASHINGTON, US, Mar 4 – Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday night held a meeting with US officials when he was hosted at the White House.

During the meeting also attended by Amani National Congress (ANC) Party leader Musalia Mudavadi, issues of strategic partnership between USA and Kenya were discussed.

The delegation also emphasized the need to sustain Kenya’s trajectory as a constitutional democracy.

The meeting was part of the Deputy President’s tour of the region where earlier, the US government assured that Kenya can count on its voice in safeguarding democracy and advocating a free and fair election in August 2022.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Molly Phee made the assurance as she hosted Ruto at the U.S State Department in Washington DC.

In the bilateral meeting discussing U.S-Kenya Strategic Partnership, Ruto urged the U.S and Kenya’s other traditional friends to sustain their longstanding support to Kenya’s democratization and the conduct of a free, fair, and credible election.

He further underscored Kenya’s position as an anchor state for peace and stability in the East and Horn of Africa region but cautioned against political and economic exclusion that threatens the country’s revered status in the region, two issues he termed as core in the August 2022 election.

Ruto together with Mudavadi further committed to a peaceful election on their part while assuring the US of a steady and robust partner in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Kenyan delegation thanked the U.S government for its continued support to the health sector especially in the fight against HIV/AIDS, T.B, Malaria and COVID 19. The delegation also welcomed the planned US investment in vaccine production in Nairobi.

The US government meanwhile commended Kenya for its stand on Ukraine at the United Nations. The bilateral talks were also attended by Governor Anne Waiguru, Garissa Township MP Adan Duale and Ababu Namwamba.