DP Ruto concludes US tour, heads to London

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Deputy President William Ruto has completed his leg of the tour in United States of America and is now set to tour London in the United Kingdom.

Ruto wound his US tour after meeting with Kenyans living in diaspora.

“USA leg, big success. Thank you America🇺🇸🇰🇪 Now on to London,” tweeted Ababu Namwaba, Ruto’s presidential campaign International Relations Advisor.

In London, Ruto is expected to meet senior UK Government officials, visit the National Counter-Terrorism Center and speak at both the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House).

He will also engage the Kenyan Diaspora in the UK and pay a courtesy call on the archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Welby.

Ruto left the country on 27th of February this year for a 12-day tour of the United States and the United Kingdom where he will also meet Kenyans in the Diaspora.

In his USA tour, Ruto has revealed that plans are underway to rig the August polls, gave details on the frosty relationship between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta as well as the impediments of delivery of the Big Four agenda.

Ruto singled out blackmail, threats and intimidation as some of the biggest obstacles to democratic elections as Kenya braces for the August 9 general elections.

Ruto who was speaking in Maryland during his tour of United States said that Kenyans want to make the choice of their preferred leaders without being intimidated by anyone including the state machinery who have been on the spot lately for target some politicians ahead of the polls.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader pointed out that the major issue on the ballot in the upcoming polls is the democracy of the country and whether voters are granted a chance to make their own choices, devoid of blackmail, threats and intimidation.

“That is the matter that is on the ballot, and that’s a matter that many Kenyans in fact if you understand a little bit of Swahili, that is what informs the current push by many Kenyans to say hatupangwingwi. Meaning, (we want to make our own choices without being choreographed, chaperoned, blackmailed or intimidated),” Ruto said.

DP Ruto further stated that the August 9 polls will also give Kenyans an opportunity to make important decisions about the country’s economy and its democratization pointing out that “there is a feeling that our economy has been captured and curtailed and brokered and become exclusionist.”

He added that his administration will be pushing for an all-inclusive economy once he is elected to office.

The upcoming polls will see different political bigwigs battle it out for the country’s top seat including Ruto’s main challenger Azimio La Umoja’s Raila Odinga who will be seeking to take succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta at the end of his 10-year-term at the helm.

Already, a section of Kenyans and leaders have expressed worries over what they have termed plans by the country’s ‘deep state’ to steal the elections and impose leaders on them.