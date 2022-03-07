Ruto commits to accept poll results, seeks assurance on peaceful transfer of power

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 — Deputy President William Ruto has committed to accept the outcome of the August 9presidential polls whether or not he wins.

Speaking at the Chatham House, the Royal Institute of the International Affairs in the United Kingdom Monday on matters elections, the DP however sought a commitment on the peaceful transfer of the power.

“I can say with a lot of confidence that the last two elections did not have tribal anglings. We largely ran two formations [in 2017], one in NASA and the other in Jubilee that largely represented the face of Kenya on both sides.

The only challenge that came is when our competitors refused to accept the outcome of the elections, organized demonstrations, swore themselves in, did all manners of things and drove the country into violence,” the DP said.

“The undertaking I give as a candidate and I have done it publicly is that William Ruto will accept the outcome of the elections whichever way it goes and I want the other candidates to make the same commitment because they have not and stop being dodgy on this,” he said.

The DP who exuded confidence that he will win the presidential poll on August 9 however raised concerns that his opponents have publicly been declaring that if he wins, President Kenyatta who has already endorsed his political rival Raila Odinga for presidency, will not hand over power to him.

March 7, 2021 | Deputy President William Ruto speaks at Chatham House in London/Screengrab

“Many on that side have said to those who care that even if William Ruto wins this election, Uhuru Kenyatta will not handover power to him. They have said that in public. So, what we need as Kenyan leaders, the public and our friends in the international community is to speak to all candidates to commit unequivocally that they will accept the outcome of this election,” Ruto said.

Ruto reiterated that he is confident that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chaired by Wafula Chebukati will deliver a fair, free and credible election as long as the commission is well resourced.

Speaking during a prior engagement in Maryland on Wednesday during his tour of the United States, Ruto singled out blackmail, threats and intimidation as some of the biggest impediments to democratic elections as Kenya braces for the August 9 general elections.

He said that Kenyans want to make the choice of their preferred leaders without being intimidated by anyone including the state officials, a section of whom have been on the spot lately for targeting some politicians ahead of the polls.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Leader pointed out that the major issue on the ballot in the upcoming polls is the democracy of the country and whether voters will have a chance to make their own choices, devoid of blackmail, threats and intimidation.

“That is the matter that is on the ballot, and that’s a matter that many Kenyans in fact if you understand a little bit of Swahili, that is what informs the current push by many Kenyans to say hatupangwingwi. Meaning, (we want to make our own choices without being choreographed, chaperoned, blackmailed or intimidated),” Ruto said.

DP Ruto further stated that the August 9 poll will also give Kenyans an opportunity to make important decisions about the country’s economy and its democratization pointing out that “there is a feeling that our economy has been captured and curtailed and brokered and become exclusionist.”