DP Ruto arrives in London as he starts UK Tour

LONDON, UK, Mar 6 – Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday arrived in London for a tour of the United Kingdom.

While in the UK, the deputy president will meet senior UK Government officials, visit the National Counter-Terrorism Center and speak at both the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House).

He will also engage the Kenyan Diaspora in the UK and pay a courtesy call on the archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Welby.

Ruto left the country on 27th of February this year for a 12-day tour of the United States and the United Kingdom