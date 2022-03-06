Connect with us

DP Ruto arrives in London on March 6, 2022. /SCREEN GRAB

Kenya

DP Ruto arrives in London as he starts UK Tour

Published

LONDON, UK, Mar 6 – Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday arrived in London for a tour of the United Kingdom.

While in the UK, the deputy president will meet senior UK Government officials, visit the National Counter-Terrorism Center and speak at both the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House).  

He will also engage the Kenyan Diaspora in the UK and pay a courtesy call on the archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Welby. 

Ruto left the country on 27th of February this year for a 12-day tour of the United States and the United Kingdom 

