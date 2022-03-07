Connect with us

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Don’t mind him, he is a stupid man: Ruto on Atwoli

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 — Deputy President William Ruto has described trade unionist and political activist Francis Atwoli as stupid, saying he has failed to champion their interests of millions workers he represents.

Ruto made the remarks when he addressed a group of Kenyans living in the United Kingdom in London on Sunday.

He took issue with Atwoli’s move to stonewall a proposal that sought to increase contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) for people with higher incomes.

“How do you explain that a trade unionist would defend a system where the Deputy President earning Sh1 million pays Sh1,700 to NHIF while a peasant making Sh5,000 a month pays Sh500 which is 10 per cent of their income?” he posed.

Ruto’s statement followed similar remarks where he referred to Atwoli as a man who exhibits juvenile behavior describing him as “the old man who wears chains around his neck.”

Atwoli is a bitter critic of Ruto and is known to have put up a “Stop Ruto Campaign” often saying “Ruto will not be on the ballot” in the August 9 presidential election.

He later changed his statement following an uproar from Ruto’s camp which claimed a sinister motive by unnamed State operatives to assassinate Ruto saying instead that President Uhuru Kenyatta will not hand over the presidency to “a thief.”

Atwoli was on the receiving end from Ruto’s camp in February after he suggested the DP would commit suicide after losing the presidential contest to his archrival Raila Odinga who enjoys President Kenyatta’s support.

Atwoli, who spoke in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta on February 8, advised Ruto handlers to “cut all trees at his rural home in Sugoi because the ‘young man’ will hung himself.”

Huyo mtoto atajinyonga!” he told a gathering addressed by President Kenyatta in Mombasa.

Hussein Mohamed, the Head of Communications at Ruto’s campaign faulted Atwoli for trivializing suicide at a time the country was facing an increasing number of suicide cases.

“The remarks by the ‘ancient campaign expert’ Francis Atwoli are completely unnecessary and go against the tenets of democracy,” he said.

“To use suicide in electioneering at a national health function attended by Health Cabinet Secretary and presided by the Head of State and consequently finding it funny is a demonstration of just how far these elite are from the realities and struggles of the Kenyan Hustler,” he stated in a written response to Awoli’s remarks.

In this article:
