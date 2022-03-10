x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Director, Department of Children's Services Mr. Peter Kutere in his office/KNA/Brian Odhiambo

County News

Department of Children Services mounts anti-child neglect campaign in Homa Bay

County Director of Children Services Peter Kutere said the department was also running a campaign against defilement noting that majority of the reported cases involved incest.

Published

HOMA Bay, Kenya, Mar 10 — The Department of Children Services in Homa Bay County has embarked on a campaign to curb cases of child neglect in the County.

County Director of Children Services Peter Kutere said the department was also running a campaign against defilement noting that majority of the reported cases involved incest.

He said that they have engaged national government administration officials, the Police and other stakeholders to deal with such cases.

“We realized that cases of defilement are on the rise in Homa Bay County, and more so, those that are bordering incest. Therefore, we have started a campaign to reverse the trend,” Kutere said.

He urged the public to support the campaign adding that some of the issues were fueled by outdated harmful traditional practices.

“During Disco Matangas and when visitors come, young girls are used to entertain them and some of them end up being defiled and impregnated,” Kutere added.

He said some parents in the county such as the fisher folks were notorious for child neglect. “They leave their houses as early as 3 AM and come back at around 9 PM, without any knowledge of how their children spent the day,” he said, adding this exposes the children to abuse besides getting into harmful practices like drug abuse.

Kutere said the County Department of Children Services, handled 4,503 cases of violation of children rights last year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

KEPSA unveils Mkenya Daima Initiative geared at peaceful polls, transition

Mkenya Daima Secretariat Chairperson Vimal Shah said Mkenya Daima 2022 will seek to build more on the ‘Wajibu Wangu’ slogan which is calls upon all Kenyans to be...

13 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parties Registrar to lock out unregistered members from primaries after March 26

Voters who will not have registered with their various political parties by March 26, 2022, will not participate in the party primaries in April.

23 mins ago

Capital Health

Taita Taveta medics hold demos over delayed salaries, inactive NHIF cards

The demonstrations brought together members of several unions including Kenya Medical Practitioners, Kenya Union of Laboratory Technicians, Kenya Medical Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU)...

34 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wetangula cautions Kalonzo against sealing deal with ‘turncoats’ in Azimio

Wetangula asked Kalonzo to beware of the history of political betrayal from those he intends to join ahead of the August 9 polls and...

4 hours ago

JUDICIARY

Judiciary Fund to be operationalized by July 1

Chief Justice Martha Koome on Thursday revealed that progress had been made towards the operationalization of the Fund adding the Judiciary had received necessary...

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Garissa County Commissioner activates OP-mandated election monitoring team

The committee members are key election stakeholders drawn from the security sector, county government, IEBC, NGOs, religious organizations, civil societies, business community Boda Boda...

6 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila’s ‘madoadoa’ remark stirs Ruto’s camp

While the madoadoa phrase is often used to rally voters behind what is termed as six-piece voting where parties urge their constituents to elect...

7 hours ago

County News

KCPE concluded with no cheating case at the coast: Elungata

At least 101,857 candidates sat for the three-day examination done under tough guidelines that were placed to curb cheating.

8 hours ago