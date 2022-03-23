Kenya
DCI arrests fraudster masquerading as a Procurement officer in Govt Ministries
NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 22 – Lawyer Philip Murgor has gone all out, suing the state, court and police in the now popular case of...
Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16- Detectives in Nairobi have thwarted attempts by a suspected con artist to fraudulently obtain millions of shillings from selling an...
Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16- Deputy President William Ruto and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader has vowed to enact a number of reforms in...
Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16 – A 32-year-old man suspected of Killing his wife was on Tuesday detained by Naivasha-based detectives after preliminary findings linked...
DCI said the minor who returned home at around 7:30pm told her mother that she had reported home late because she had been held...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 — Molo-based detectives have launched a manhunt for a 35-year-old woman suspected to have killed her husband before fleeing the...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 — Five suspected thieves were on Tuesday apprehended with livestock estimated at over Sh2 million, along the Naivasha-Longonot highway. The...
Nairobi, Kenya Mar 1 – Two men have been jailed for 50 years by Wajir Court for trafficking in narcotics. The convicts Mohammed Oloo...