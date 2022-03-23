DCI arrests fraudster masquerading as a Procurement officer in Govt Ministries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Detectives have arrested a serial fraudster who has been conning unsuspecting Kenyans and foreigners tens of millions of shillings by posing as a Senior Procurement Officer in various government ministries. David Ambuku alias ‘General’ who had resorted to hide in a water tank after learning that police had caught up with him was arrested at his house at Kimathi estate along Jogoo road on Wednesday. He almost drowned but he was saved by police. “The suspect manufactures fraudulent tender documents and local purchase orders before convincing bidders and potential suppliers that he will award them the lucrative contracts,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigation stated on its twitter account. According to the investigative agency, the scammer has over ten pending cases in different courts. Ambuku recently conspired to defraud two merchants of Sh47.3 million using forged tender documents for Ministries of Interior and Labor. Police also revealed that the suspect has also conned a Chinese national Sh26 million. According to police, the con is a director of Kemoma ventures and several other companies working with crooked officials in government ministries and state departments. “Donning well-trimmed suits, he cuts a fine figure of a senior procurement manager capable of awarding and influencing issuance of tenders,” police said. Young ladies and foreigners looking for investment opportunities are Ambuku’s victims. The serial fraudster with a knack for obtaining millions of shillings from unsuspecting investors without batting an eyelid, has previously posed as a senior military official at defense headquarters and obtained over Sh26 million from a would-be investor. The suspect is on Thursday set to be arraigned in court to face charges. “Any person who has fallen victim to Ambuku’s machinations is asked to report to the police,” police said.