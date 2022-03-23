Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
David Ambuku alias ‘General’ who had resorted to hide in a water tank after learning that police had caught up with him was arrested at his house at Kimathi estate along Jogoo road /COURTESY

Kenya

DCI arrests fraudster masquerading as a Procurement officer in Govt Ministries

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Detectives have arrested a serial fraudster who has been conning unsuspecting Kenyans and foreigners tens of millions of shillings by posing as a Senior Procurement Officer in various government ministries. David Ambuku alias ‘General’ who had resorted to hide in a water tank after learning that police had caught up with him was arrested at his house at Kimathi estate along Jogoo road on Wednesday. He almost drowned but he was saved by police. “The suspect manufactures fraudulent tender documents and local purchase orders before convincing bidders and potential suppliers that he will award them the lucrative contracts,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigation stated on its twitter account. According to the investigative agency, the scammer has over ten pending cases in different courts. Ambuku recently conspired to defraud two merchants of Sh47.3 million using forged tender documents for Ministries of Interior and Labor. Police also revealed that the suspect has also conned a Chinese national Sh26 million. According to police, the con is a director of Kemoma ventures and several other companies working with crooked officials in government ministries and state departments. “Donning well-trimmed suits, he cuts a fine figure of a senior procurement manager capable of awarding and influencing issuance of tenders,” police said. Young ladies and foreigners looking for investment opportunities are Ambuku’s victims. The serial fraudster with a knack for obtaining millions of shillings from unsuspecting investors without batting an eyelid, has previously posed as a senior military official at defense headquarters and obtained over Sh26 million from a would-be investor. The suspect is on Thursday set to be arraigned in court to face charges. “Any person who has fallen victim to Ambuku’s machinations is asked to report to the police,” police said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Murgor goes all out, sues the State, Police and Court in the Murgor Sisters’ case

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 22 – Lawyer Philip Murgor has gone all out, suing the state, court and police in the now popular case of...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Fraudster selling 3-bedroom apartment for Sh11mn in Westlands arrested

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16- Detectives in Nairobi have thwarted attempts by a suspected con artist to fraudulently obtain millions of shillings from selling an...

7 days ago

Kenya

We will deliver the DCI, KRA, EACC and Judiciary from State Capture: Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16- Deputy President William Ruto and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader has vowed to enact a number of reforms in...

7 days ago

Kenya

DCI arrests man linked to wife’s murder in Naivasha

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16 – A 32-year-old man suspected of Killing his wife was on Tuesday detained by Naivasha-based detectives after preliminary findings linked...

1 week ago

County News

KDF serviceman arrested after defiling 12-year-old in Langas

DCI said the minor who returned home at around 7:30pm told her mother that she had reported home late because she had been held...

March 7, 2022

crime

Police launch search for 35-year-old woman linked to her husband’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 — Molo-based detectives have launched a manhunt for a 35-year-old woman suspected to have killed her husband before fleeing the...

March 2, 2022

crime

5 suspected bandits arrested with Sh2mn worth of livestock

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 — Five suspected thieves were on Tuesday apprehended with livestock estimated at over Sh2 million, along the Naivasha-Longonot highway. The...

March 2, 2022

Kenya

Two men jailed for 50 years for trafficking bhang

Nairobi, Kenya Mar 1 – Two men have been jailed for 50 years by Wajir Court for trafficking in narcotics. The convicts Mohammed Oloo...

March 1, 2022