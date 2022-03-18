Day of defections as 6 top guns ditch UDA for Jubilee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18- At least six politicians announced defections to Jubilee Party Friday, in what insiders described as a big win for Raila Odinga’s Azimio campaigns for the presidency.

They include Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke, former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau and three legislators from Turkana.

The leaders from Turkana are Joyce Emanikor, Lokiru and Lomenen who moved from Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to Jubilee.

The three were received by Jubilee Party Director of Elections Kanini Kega.

“This is a big win for our party and the candidature of Raila Odinga,” Kega said, “ours is a democratic party that is ready to accommodate all”

In Western Kenya, the Sirisia MP Waluke said he felt under-valued in UDA after the entry of Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula.

Waluke was elected on a Jubilee ticket but he was among members of parliament from western Kenya who had openly shown support for Ruto.

“Waluke is a Jubilee Party member and in fact he has already paid his fees,” said Jeremiah Kioni, Jubilee party’s Secretary-General.

He and Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa were also part of DP Ruto’s point men in the western region.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said Waluke’s exit from UDA is a uge win for the Azimio campaigns in Western Kenya.