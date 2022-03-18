Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Sirisia MP John Waluke.

World

Day of defections as 6 top guns ditch UDA for Jubilee

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18- At least six politicians announced defections to Jubilee Party Friday, in what insiders described as a big win for Raila Odinga’s Azimio campaigns for the presidency.

They include Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke, former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau and three legislators from Turkana.

The leaders from Turkana are Joyce Emanikor, Lokiru and Lomenen who moved from Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to Jubilee.

The three were received by Jubilee Party Director of Elections Kanini Kega.

“This is a big win for our party and the candidature of Raila Odinga,” Kega said, “ours is a democratic party that is ready to accommodate all”

In Western Kenya, the Sirisia MP Waluke said he felt under-valued in UDA after the entry of Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula.

Waluke was elected on a Jubilee ticket but he was among members of parliament from western Kenya who had openly shown support for Ruto.

“Waluke is a Jubilee Party member and in fact he has already paid his fees,” said Jeremiah Kioni, Jubilee party’s Secretary-General.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He and  Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa were also part of DP Ruto’s point men in the western region.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said Waluke’s exit from UDA is a uge win for the Azimio campaigns in Western Kenya.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Do not sabotage my bid by campaigning for Raila, Ruto pleads with President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta not to spearhead the campaigns of Orange Democratic Movement...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Bahati ‘Mtoto wa Mama’ joins politics, to vie for Mathare MP’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – Musician Kevin Kioko alias ‘Bahati’ has declared that he be will vying for the Mathare parliamentary seat in the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Raila to appear before NCIC after UK trip – Kobia

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) says they have received assurances from the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Only I, Uhuru and Raila know what’s in the Azimio-OKA deal- Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says only President Uhuru Kenyatta, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and himself...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Don’t give conditions, just accept August election results, Ruto tells competitors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Deputy President William Ruto has told his competitors to stop giving conditions under which they will accept the outcome...

1 day ago

Kenya

Jubilee Party de-whips Senator Wamatangi after his defection to UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi has been stripped off his Majority Chief Whip position days after he defected from the...

1 day ago

Kenya

I will accept August Election outcome if it will be free and fair – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga has committed to accept the outcome of the August General Election...

1 day ago

Top stories

Miguna Miguna endorses Ruto for Presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in the August 9 elections, says he...

1 day ago