CS Juma stresses need for commitment in gender parity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has emphasized the need for solidarity, collective action and strong commitment in driving gender parity.

In her message for the International Women’s Day (IWD), delivered during the 4th session of The Athena mentorship programme, held at the Zen Gardens, the Cabinet Secretary underscored the imperative for focused attention on the pursuit of equality and justice for women.

She particularly focused on the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on women.

“As the people seek for pathways to faster recovery in the context of a very nervous, uncertain, fragile and increasingly insecure world, who is watching for equity, justice and lifting of the most affected people, that happen to be majorly women?” She posed.

Aptly themed “Let a thousand flowers bloom” the Athena assembly underscored the need for deliberate efforts by each participant – pillar unveiled – to act conscientiously and deliberately, heed the clarion call to Break the Bias and support women empowerment and justice for all at our every station.

“As we convene today, as pillars of our society, it must be for the purpose of continuing to deploy efforts that answer this year’s International Women’s Day clarion call to “break the bias,” she stated.

Framing the event were two north stars, the Emeritus Judith Bahemuka who strongly urged women to support and offer each other shoulders to stand on and Maria Nzomo who advised them to be strategic in their approach to finding solutions to the challenges they face, including enlisting the support of men in their spheres.

Discussions were also contextualized by a panel that included Elsie Mbugua, founder and Managing Director of Leadwood Energy, Mwihaki Muraguri, curator and Principal at Paukwa House, Judie Kibinge, filmmaker, writer and producer and Joel Macharia, a Cryptocurrency Expert.

Muraguri stressed the need for society to evolve the narratives of its women and the role they play and illustrated this with the unknown story of the significant role of Mukami Kinoti, widow of the late field marshal, Dedan Kimathi, to the Mau rebellion.

Kibinge emphasized the importance of owning and telling true stories about the continent while urging participants to take advantage of Docubox, a documentary film fund that supports character-driven story telling while encouraging new forms of ownership and authorship in East Africa.

Mbugua urged the women to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the energy sector such as carbon trading. She regretted that currently, Africa has been locked out of key discussions around climate change as fundamental decisions are being made, yet these have profound impact on countries on our continent.

Macharia discussed the future of transactions with a focus on bitcoins and cryptocurrency.

The meeting was attended by women professionals and experts of different ages drawn from across different sectors including energy, security, diplomacy, creative arts and humanities, the media, fintech, fashion, aviation, businesswomen, fintech and captains of industry.

Many experiences shared, many lessons learnt, networks built, friendships and connections made, as we Let a Thousand Flowers Bloom!!! We must BreaktheBias.