Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola/Judiciary Media Service

BBI

Craft a Bill then retreat to ascent to it? It is absurdity! : Lenaola

Justice Lenaola, while rendering his opinion on Thursday, said the President could not draft a Bill through a popular initiative, a route he noted was the preserve of the common citizen, and then retreat to ascent to it.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 — Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola has described the involvement of President Uhuru Kenyatta in formulating the BBI constitutional review process through the popular initiative route as an absurdity.

In so doing, Lenaola affirmed the majority verdict of both the Constitutional Court and the Court of Appeal that the President cannot trigger constitutional amendments through a popular initiative route.

The judge however declined to uphold the basic structure doctrine dismissing indications that there are implied limitations to constitutional amemndments.

Justice Lenaola also upheld the invalidation of a proposal under BBI for the creation of additional constituencies saying that was the preserve of the electoral commission, the IEBC.

He further held that the President cannot be sued on actions initiated during his tenure.

On public participation, Justice Leonala appealed to the legislative arm of government to draft laws which will govern public participation as set the threshold for the same.

He held that the electoral commission, IEBC, was quorate when receiving and considering the BBI constitutional amendment Bill.

On whether the referendum should have taken a multiple choice format, Justice Lenaola said the question was premature since it could only have arisen once IEBC determined how to frame the referendum.

