Cheryl Murgor(left), Regina Chepkemoi (their mother - center) Stephanie Murgor (right), and lawyer Phillip Murgor (standing) during a press conference on November 25, 2021.

Court summons Murgor sisters to take plea in incident with Ndichu brothers

JEREMIAH WAKAYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 — A magistrate’s court has issued summons against the Murgor sisters to take plea in incident involving the Ndichu brothers.

The summons were substituted with warrants of arrest issued against them on Friday when they failed to appear in court for plea-taking.

The sisters-Cheryll and Stephanie Murgor were at the centre of a dramatic confrontation with Paul and Eddy Ndichu who are facing assault charges.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, warrants of arrest were issued against the Murgor sisters on Friday after they failed to honour summons.

Their lawyer Philip Murgor however, told the court the two were not aware of the summons and protested the charge sheet presented against them.

Even though the court lifted the warrants earlier issued, it substituted them with summons and ordered that they be presented in court on March 23 for plea taking.

A charge presented in court indicates that Cheryl and Munyra Mohamed will face affray contrary to Section 92 of the Penal Code for fighting each other at the reception of Emara Ole Sereni hotel which is a public place.

The incident took place on October 16, 2021.

The Ndichu brothers are listed as witnesses alongside three others.

Stephanie will face the charge of assaulting Munyra Hassan Mohamed.

Also facing assault charges is Samuel Dennis Ramdas who is accused of having assaulted Edward Wanyoike Mbogua.

Patrick Kipng’etich Koech will also face charges of assault causing actual bodily harm having assaulted Munyra Hassan Mohamed.

